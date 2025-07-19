Pan Du: We are communicating with Hong Kong regulators to launch a pledged spot Ethereum ETF in the second half of the year

By: PANews
2025/07/19 19:50
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086--%
Republic Protocol
REN$0.006852+0.57%
Wen
WEN$0.00003082+5.04%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Hong Kong media Wen Wei Po, after the Bitcoin ETF was listed in Hong Kong, Ren Junfei, founder and CEO of licensed virtual asset management company Pandu, announced that it plans to launch a pledged spot Ethereum ETF product in Hong Kong in the second half of this year. This product is not only a spot holding product, but will also add additional income. It is currently communicating with Hong Kong regulators on how to protect the interests of investors, as well as operational matters such as subscription and redemption.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale

This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale

The post This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Most people only hear about the next big crypto opportunity after it has skyrocketed. But occasionally, something new comes along that’s early, accessible, and already showing serious potential. That’s what’s happening with AiAO, the native token of the AlgosOne platform. The token is part of a fully functioning, high-performing trading ecosystem and is still in presale. It’s tied directly to a real AI trading system that outperforms human traders. With guaranteed price increases in every presale round and strong real-world utility, AiAO could be the most brilliant move in crypto this year. A Real AI System That’s Making People Money Most AI crypto projects promise a lot but haven’t launched anything yet. AlgosOne is different. Its AI trading system has been live since 2022, and it’s already delivered consistent results for thousands of users. The algorithm runs without any manual input. There’s no need to write code, no building strategies, and no charts to study. The results speak for themselves. Since launch, AlgosOne’s AI has maintained a verified win rate of over 80%. When the first round of two-year trading contracts matured at the end of 2024, every single one delivered its projected profit range. Some users at higher tiers saw gains as high as 250% in a year. AiAO: The Token That Powers the Whole System AiAO is a utility and governance token that connects users to the AlgosOne ecosystem. Holding the token gives users access to advanced trading tools, better profit tiers, lower commission fees, and even passive income. At the beginning of August, the AIAO presale launched, with stage 1 selling out in just 4 hours, and closing with an 81% price jump. The numbers just got better from there. Stage 2 sold out even quicker, in less than 2 hours, with a staggering 113%…
1
1$0.006156+41.94%
Threshold
T$0.01371+2.23%
RealLink
REAL$0.07234+0.69%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/21 23:21
Share
BNB Chain DeFi Ecosystem Expands with $9.87B Locked Across Projects

BNB Chain DeFi Ecosystem Expands with $9.87B Locked Across Projects

BNB Chain is now once again established as a leader in decentralized finance, and the most recent figures indicate a total value locked (TVL) of $9.87 billion.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,285.95+0.17%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001197-7.71%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00356+3.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/20 11:00
Share
Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Crypto stocks surged with AI market excitement despite prior market sell-off. OpenAI and Broadcom's chip deal influenced renewed investor optimism effectively. Continue Reading:Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound The post Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0893+5.93%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 03:58
Share

Trending News

More

This AI Crypto Token is outperforming PUMP, Bitcoin and Ethereum. And It’s Still in Presale

BNB Chain DeFi Ecosystem Expands with $9.87B Locked Across Projects

Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Kalshi has partnered with Pyth Network to stream real-time event data across 100+ blockchains

Over $20 billion in leveraged bets were wiped out Friday, crashing Bitcoin below $105,000