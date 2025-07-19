AERO price stalls, but smart money buying points to a surge

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/19 19:19
Threshold
T$0.01374+2.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00961+4.34%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.003726+0.78%
Aerodrome Finance
AERO$0.9476+3.72%

The Aerodrome Finance token, or AERO, remains under pressure. It dropped for the third consecutive day, and yet the ongoing smart money buyers aren’t giving up. 

Aerodrome (AERO) price dropped to $0.8920, below this week’s high of $0.98. It remains about 205% above its lowest point in April this year. 

On the positive side, third-party data shows that smart money investors continue to accumulate AERO. They bought tokens worth $1.3 million in the last seven days, bringing their holdings to over $16 million.

Smart money investors are buying AERO

The same is happening with whales, who have increased their holdings by 18% in the last 30 days to 9.55 million. Whales are investors with vast holdings of a token, while smart money investors are those with a successful track record of success. 

AERO wavered even as its weekly network volume jumped. DeFi Llama data shows that Aerodrome, the biggest decentralized exchange on Base, handled over $4 billion this week, up from $2.6 billion in the previous week.

The volume could continue to rise after Coinbase announced major changes to its ecosystem. It launched TBA or The Base App as the replacement to the Coinbase Wallet. TBA will combine wallet, trading, payments, social media, messaging, and mini-applications. Aerodrome will be one of the top trading platforms on the applications. 

AERO price technical analysis

AERO price

The daily chart shows that the AERO price has been in a bull run in the past three months. This rally started when the token bottomed at $0.2850 in April.

It has jumped above the 50-day and 100-day Exponential Moving Averages, a sign that bulls are in control. The token has also formed an ascending channel and moved above the 23.6% retracement level.

Therefore, the Aerodrome price will likely continue rising as bulls target the 50% retracement level at $1.3085, which is up by 45% above the current level. 

The potential risk to the thesis is that it has formed a rising wedge pattern, which may lead to more downside in the near term. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

TLDR TaskUs is accused of silencing employees investigating the Coinbase data breach. The amended lawsuit reveals a coordinated scheme involving TaskUs employees in India. TaskUs allegedly concealed the scope of the Coinbase data breach for months. Coinbase severed ties with TaskUs and offered a $20 million reward for information. The lawsuit claims TaskUs violated the [...] The post TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 04:47
Share
Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

In the volatile cryptocurrency market, price fluctuations are becoming increasingly severe. Simply holding onto your coins and waiting for them to rise is no longer a safe strategy. More and more experienced investors are turning to a more stable approach—ProfitableMining cloud mining, with becoming their preferred platform. They aren’t waiting for market fluctuations; they’re generating […]
Threshold
T$0.01377+2.45%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009574-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02492-3.82%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:00
Share
Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Crypto stocks surged with AI market excitement despite prior market sell-off. OpenAI and Broadcom's chip deal influenced renewed investor optimism effectively. Continue Reading:Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound The post Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.09+6.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 03:58
Share

Trending News

More

TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Kalshi has partnered with Pyth Network to stream real-time event data across 100+ blockchains

Over $20 billion in leveraged bets were wiped out Friday, crashing Bitcoin below $105,000