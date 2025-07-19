Data: More than 300,000 ETH were withdrawn from exchanges in the past two weeks By: PANews 2025/07/19 18:01

MORE $0,02483 -4,02% ETH $4 253,78 +3,03% ALI $0,00441 -4,13%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to data disclosed by analyst Ali (@ali_charts) on the X platform, more than 300,000 ETH were withdrawn from exchanges in the past two weeks.