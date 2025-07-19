Data: SharpLink Gaming's Ethereum holdings value reaches $1 billion By: PANews 2025/07/19 17:05

ETH $4,261 +2.95%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to data from Strategic ETH Reserve, Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming's current Ethereum holdings are worth $1 billion (about 280,600 ETH), making it the second US-listed company with Ethereum holdings worth $1 billion, second only to Bitmine Immersion Tech, which currently holds approximately 300,700 Ethereum, worth approximately $1.07 billion. In addition, the total ETH holdings of leading institutions with Ethereum reserves of more than 100 ETH have increased to approximately 1.8 million, worth approximately US$6.29 billion.