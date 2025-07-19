Data: SharpLink Gaming's Ethereum holdings value reaches $1 billion

By: PANews
2025/07/19 17:05
Ethereum
ETH$4,261+2.95%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to data from Strategic ETH Reserve, Nasdaq-listed company SharpLink Gaming's current Ethereum holdings are worth $1 billion (about 280,600 ETH), making it the second US-listed company with Ethereum holdings worth $1 billion, second only to Bitmine Immersion Tech, which currently holds approximately 300,700 Ethereum, worth approximately $1.07 billion.

In addition, the total ETH holdings of leading institutions with Ethereum reserves of more than 100 ETH have increased to approximately 1.8 million, worth approximately US$6.29 billion.

Data: SharpLink Gaming's Ethereum holdings value reaches $1 billion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

TLDR TaskUs is accused of silencing employees investigating the Coinbase data breach. The amended lawsuit reveals a coordinated scheme involving TaskUs employees in India. TaskUs allegedly concealed the scope of the Coinbase data breach for months. Coinbase severed ties with TaskUs and offered a $20 million reward for information. The lawsuit claims TaskUs violated the [...] The post TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach appeared first on CoinCentral.
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 04:47
Share
Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

In the volatile cryptocurrency market, price fluctuations are becoming increasingly severe. Simply holding onto your coins and waiting for them to rise is no longer a safe strategy. More and more experienced investors are turning to a more stable approach—ProfitableMining cloud mining, with becoming their preferred platform. They aren’t waiting for market fluctuations; they’re generating […]
Threshold
T$0.01377+2.45%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009574-0.37%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02492-3.82%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 01:00
Share
Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Crypto stocks surged with AI market excitement despite prior market sell-off. OpenAI and Broadcom's chip deal influenced renewed investor optimism effectively. Continue Reading:Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound The post Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.09+6.38%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 03:58
Share

Trending News

More

TaskUs Accused of Silencing Employees Over Coinbase Data Breach

Smart investors earn $6,875 daily on ProfitableMining, the leading cloud mining platform.

Crypto Mining Stocks Surge in AI-Driven Rebound

Kalshi has partnered with Pyth Network to stream real-time event data across 100+ blockchains

Over $20 billion in leveraged bets were wiped out Friday, crashing Bitcoin below $105,000