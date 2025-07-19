A local woman in Hong Kong invested in cryptocurrency for 10 years and still suffered serial fraud, losing up to 4 million Hong Kong dollars By: PANews 2025/07/19 17:26

MORE $0.02487 -4.08%

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Hong Kong 01, a local woman with more than 10 years of experience in cryptocurrency investment failed to apply for a discount on a virtual asset platform, so she looked for "customer service" on Telegram, but unfortunately fell into a scam twice and lost a total of more than 4 million Hong Kong dollars in virtual currency. The police reminded that it is necessary to contact customer service through official channels, and do not click on unknown links or disclose personal account passwords and verification codes at will.