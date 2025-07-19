James Wynn: Missed the opportunity to short, wait until PUMP hits bottom before considering entering By: PANews 2025/07/19 13:23

WYNN $0.0002834 +6.98% TOKEN $0.00962 +3.88% PUMP $0.004298 -1.82%

PANews reported on July 19 that crypto trader James Wynn tweeted, "Missed the opportunity to short and was busy making money elsewhere. These new token issuances always end the same way. In my opinion, you should wait until PUMP has completely bottomed out before considering entering the market."