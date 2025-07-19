Ethereum spot ETF had a net inflow of $402 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for 11 consecutive days

PANews reported on July 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of US$402 million yesterday (July 18, Eastern Time).

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$395 million. Currently, ETHA's total historical net inflow has reached US$8.055 billion.

The second is Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF ETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$65.2511 million. The current total net inflow of ETH in history has reached US$1.026 billion.

The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest daily net outflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a daily net outflow of US$45.3852 million. Currently, FETH's total historical net inflow has reached US$1.955 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$18.37 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) was 4.19%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$7.488 billion.