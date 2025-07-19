Data: 7743 BTC transferred from Coinbase to new wallet By: PANews 2025/07/19 11:50

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Whale Alert monitoring, 7,743 BTC (916,252,636 US dollars) were transferred from Coinbase to an unknown new wallet.