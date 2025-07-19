World Liberty Financial: WLFI token trading is expected to start in six to eight weeks

PANews reported on July 19 that according to Cryptoslate, World Liberty Financial announced that its governance token WLFI will begin trading within six to eight weeks from July 18, completing community authorization, authorized on-chain transfers, and secondary market access. According to the announcement, the team will use this time to finalize "strategic adjustments," such as listing on exchanges and phased unlocking plans, aimed at expanding participant participation.
Earlier on July 17, it was reported that the "WLFI Token Transferable Proposal" had been voted through.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.