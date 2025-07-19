U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes rose and fell, Circle fell 4.71%, and Coinbase rose 2.2%

By: PANews
2025/07/19 08:32
PANews reported on July 19 that according to Jinshi, the US stock market closed on Friday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing down 0.32%, the S&P 500 slightly down, and the Nasdaq slightly up 0.05%. Crypto stocks rose and fell, with Robinhood (HOOD.O) up 4.07%, Coinbase (COIN.O) up 2.2%, Circle (CRCL.N) down 4.71%, and Hut 8 (HUT.O) down 2.26%.

