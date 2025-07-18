US SEC Chair Atkins: Education is key for crypto in retirement accounts

By: PANews
2025/07/18 23:14

US SEC Chair Atkins: Education is key for crypto in retirement accounts

SEC Chair Paul Atkins signaled openness to including cryptocurrencies in 401(k) retirement plans, stressing the importance of investor education.

