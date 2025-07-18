GENIUS Act Reshapes Stablecoin Strategy, Says Foresight Ventures Partner

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/18 23:25
Threshold
T$0.0138+2.44%
Union
U$0.000409+1.99%
RealLink
REAL$0.07251+3.88%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0249-3.97%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02526+7.26%

Ripple and Circle’s applications for U.S. national trust bank charters are being framed less as a bold industry move and more as a calculated, defensive pivot in response to looming regulation.

In an interview with CryptoNews, Alice Li, Investment Partner and Head of North America at Foresight Ventures, explains that the move is fundamentally about future-proofing operations amid rising pressure from the GENIUS Act, a landmark bill reshaping stablecoin oversight in the United States.

In a historic move for U.S. crypto regulation this week, the GENIUS Act—formally known as the Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act—has cleared both chambers of Congress.

“The GENIUS Act makes clear that any issuer aiming for scale must meet bank-level regulatory standards,” said Li, whose investment focus spans stablecoin infrastructure, payment rails, and Web3 applications.

“Applying for a bank charter doesn’t guarantee approval—but it signals long-term compliance intent to regulators and partners.”

Stablecoin Shakeout: Institutional Integration vs. DeFi Independence

Li expects the stablecoin sector to split into two camps over the next 12 to 18 months: institutional-focused players pursuing full licensing and banking integration, and DeFi-native or offshore issuers targeting niche use cases.

As U.S. regulatory clarity solidifies, banks and traditional financial rails will face growing pressure to integrate stablecoins, not out of ideological alignment, but due to user demand for faster, cheaper, programmable financial products.

Licensing Is the New Moat—and the New Barrier

As the stablecoin market matures, Li says the ability to secure a U.S. banking license is quickly becoming the sector’s defining edge—and an operational filter for investors.

“We no longer evaluate infrastructure startups purely on technical sophistication. Regulatory readiness and ability to integrate with licensed issuers are now critical,” she notes.

While Ripple’s and Circle’s path toward becoming full U.S. banks may crowd out direct USD stablecoin competition, Li sees fertile ground for certain technologies. These include on-chain compliance tools, real-time risk monitoring systems, tokenization middleware, and fiat-crypto bridge infrastructure. Startups able to plug into the evolving regulated stack—rather than compete head-on—will be well positioned.

Still, licenses come at a cost. “Licenses are both a moat and a constraint,” Li explained.

“For U.S. dominance, they’re non-negotiable. Agility is reduced, but large-scale adoption requires regulatory alignment.” For new entrants, distribution is key—but without regulatory credentials, major partners won’t engage.

Global Divergence and the Rise of Hybrid Models

While U.S. bank charters may offer a long-term edge domestically and with institutional clients, Li believes global stablecoin competition will remain multi-speed. Offshore players like Tether will continue to dominate in DeFi and cross-border use cases due to flexibility and fewer compliance demands.

“In the short term, Tether and similar issuers won’t lose dominance in DeFi,” she said. “But as regulated players integrate into fintech apps and banking stacks, they’ll gradually absorb more institutional and retail flows—especially in treasury and on/off-ramp applications.”

International jurisdictions are already reacting. “The UAE, Singapore, and Hong Kong are actively offering lighter-touch frameworks to attract issuers,” Li said.

Paradoxically, issuers regulated under the GENIUS Act may even find it easier to integrate into these emerging hubs, as U.S. oversight lends legitimacy to cross-border deals.

Li concludes that real-world asset (RWA) tokenization—already gaining traction—could become the bridge between traditional finance and crypto.

“Just like Robinhood democratized equities, hybrid models will drive compliant, user-centric financial products,” she said. The GENIUS Act, rather than killing innovation, may accelerate bank-crypto collaborations, reshaping the financial system at its core.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Citigroup plans to launch its long-awaited crypto custody service in 2026, after spending nearly three years quietly building it. Biswarup Chatterjee, the bank’s global head of partnerships and innovation, said the project is moving forward as Wall Street deepens its involvement in crypto. “We have various kinds of explorations,” Chatterjee said, adding that Citi aims […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.15065+1.95%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/10/14 03:20
Share
Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients

Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients

TLDR Amundi is launching a Bitcoin product to meet rising institutional demand in Europe. The new Bitcoin ETN by Amundi will offer regulated exposure to cryptocurrency. Amundi aims to diversify portfolios with Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation. Europe’s asset managers, like Amundi, are expanding digital asset offerings. Amundi, Europe’s largest asset manager with €2.3 [...] The post Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients appeared first on CoinCentral.
Electroneum
ETN$0.002637-0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.007622+7.83%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/14 03:07
Share
Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

The post Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Laci J Mailey and Ashley Williams star in “An Alpine Holiday.” ©2025 Hallmark Media Hallmark has announced that this year their annual Countdown to Christmas will kick off on Friday, October 17th. Spanning across ten weeks, Hallmark is set to deliver nearly 80 hours of all-new programming, with original movies premiering every Saturday and Sunday night. A big event finds Hallmark teaming up with the National Football League for Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story. Set against the backdrop of the unique, tight-knit community of fans known as the Bills Mafia, and celebrating the Bills final season at their iconic venue, Highmark Stadium, the movie includes Bills Head Coach Sean McDermott, Running Back Ray Davis, Safety Damar Hamlin, Offensive Tackle Dion Dawkins, Tight End Dawson Knox, Long Snapper Reid Ferguson, Defensive Tackle DeWayne Carter and Wide Receiver Joshua Palmer. Buffalo Bills legend Jim Kelly, former teammates Steve Tasker, Thurman Thomas, Scott Norwood and Andre Reed, along with Bills play-by-play announcer Chris Brown also appear. And paying homage to the late, great broadcast journalist and die-hard Bills fan Tim Russert, his son Luke Russert rounds out the team. Other new fare includes movies Tidings for the Season, An Alpine Holiday, She’s Making a List, A Suite Holiday Romance, and The Christmas Baby. Also airing during the season will be reality cooking series, Baked with Love, and the second season of Finding Mr. Christmas, Hallmark’s competition to find their next leading man. To mark the centennial of country music’s iconic venue, the Grand Ole Opry, Hallmark will present A Grand Ole Opry Christmas. Grammy-award winner and Opry Member Brad Paisley wrote and performs original music in the movie. He’s joined by other Opry members and country music artists Bill Anderson, Dailey & Vincent, Drew Baldridge, Jamey Johnson, Maggie Baugh, Megan Moroney, Mickey…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03372-1.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013949+10.91%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$0.9973+0.93%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:38
Share

Trending News

More

Citi plans to launch its crypto custody service in 2026 after nearly three years of development

Amundi Set to Launch Bitcoin Investment Product for Institutional Clients

Hallmark Announces 2025 ‘Countdown To Christmas’ Dates, Movies, And Fan Events

Curve Finance votes on proposal to share revenue directly with CRV holders

Cardano Unleashes Hydra 1.0 To Outpace Rival Blockchains With 1 Million TPS ⋆ ZyCrypto