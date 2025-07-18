BC.GAME destroyed 250 million BC, with a 24-hour increase of 75.8%

According to PANews on July 18, according to official news, BC.GAME announced that it had destroyed 250 million repurchased BC, with a destruction amount of 2.8 million US dollars. The destruction address is https://solscan.io/account/BCBurn111111111111111111111111111111111111111.

Influenced by the news, the BC token rose 75.8% in 24 hours, and the current price exceeded US$0.01, with a market value of over US$100 million.

BC is the native token of the Web3 entertainment platform BC.GAME, which is widely used in games, rewards and ecological governance. The platform will continue to promote repurchase and destruction, optimize the token economic model, and enhance long-term value stability.