US House of Representatives approved three strategic bills — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC

By: Incrypted
2025/07/18 16:44
THINK Token
THINK$0.00622+1.63%
Major
MAJOR$0.11668-0.37%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.006516+3.42%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02497+6.21%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0036+4.34%
  • The United States has adopted legislative initiatives on cryptocurrencies — GENIUS, CLARITY, and Anti-CBDC.
  • The GENIUS Act was sent to Trump for his signature.
  • It will go down in US history as the first crypto law.
  • Solidus Labs commented that the GENIUS Act ushers in an era of transparent and secure digital finance.

In the US, the House of Representatives has officially passed three strategic cryptocurrency bills at once:

  • “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins” (GENIUS Act);
  • “Digital Asset Market Clarity Act of 2025 (CLARITY Act);
  • “Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act.

In particular, the GENIUS Act, which creates a regulatory framework for stablecoins in the United States, was supported by 308 congressmen, 122 were against, while 102 Democrats voted in favor.

According to Fox Business journalist Eleanor Terrett, the document is already on its way to US President Donald Trump for his signature. It will be the first major crypto regulation law in the country’s history.

At the same time, the CLARITY Act, which defines the legal status of crypto assets, was passed by a vote of 294 to 134, with 78 Democrats, which is twice the support for a similar project last year, FIT21.

Meanwhile, the Anti-CBDC Act, which prohibits the US Federal Reserve from independently issuing central bank digital currency (CBDC), passed by a narrow margin: 219 votes in favor, 210 against, with only two Democrats supporting the initiative.

Delphine Forma, Head of Policy Europe at Solidus Labs, called the vote a landmark in a commentary for Incrypted:

According to her, the GENIUS Act is a key step towards:

  • “Defining the relationship between stablecoins — the most widely adopted digital asset to date — and the banking system”;
  • “Establishing robust consumer protection, market integrity, and financial crime guardrails, leveraging blockchain transparency for smarter, less intrusive oversight”;
  • “Ushering in a new era of tokenized assets and on-chain finance that is safer, more inclusive, and more efficient.”

The signing ceremony of the GENIUS Act is scheduled for 18 July at the White House and will be a “happy ending to Cryptocurrency Week,” as Terrett described the event.

In addition, Incrypted received a comment from Nikita Murenko, Managing Partner of Murenko, Kuryavyy and Partners, in which he emphasized that the US is changing its approach: instead of lawsuits by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) against crypto companies, clear, fair, and future-oriented rules of the game are being formed.

According to him, the GENIUS Act opens the door to tokenization of assets, creates potential explosive market growth through the legitimization of stablecoins, stimulates the arrival of institutional capital, and strengthens the role of the dollar in the global digital financial infrastructure.

At the same time, Mr. Murenko named the main consequences of the CLARITY Act approval as follows:

  • increased market liquidity and the possibility of IPOs;
  • attracting large players (such as BlackRock);
  • reduction of conflicts with the SEC;
  • synergy with MiCA in the EU, but with a more flexible US approach.

He believes that for Ukrainian startups, this is a window of opportunity, with access to the US market, venture capital, and the need to adapt legislation.

Regarding the Anti-CBDC Act, Murenko sees the law’s impact as protecting decentralization, stimulating projects on the Ethereum and Solana blockchains, a model for countries like Ukraine, and a direct alternative to the EU and China’s CBDC policies.

It is expected that other bills will also receive further support in the Senate or as part of other legislative initiatives.

We would like to remind you that on the eve of the final vote, the House of Representatives initially failed a procedural vote, but later approved the relevant decision.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$24.96+4.82%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,583.15+0.71%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000086--%
Share
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Share
CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

The post CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An announcement was made by CME Group, the largest derivatives exchanger worldwide, revealed that it would introduce options for Solana and XRP futures. It is the latest addition to CME crypto derivatives as institutions and retail investors increase their demand for Solana and XRP. CME Expands Crypto Offerings With Solana and XRP Options Launch According to a press release, the launch is scheduled for October 13, 2025, pending regulatory approval. The new products will allow traders to access options on Solana, Micro Solana, XRP, and Micro XRP futures. Expiries will be offered on business days on a monthly, and quarterly basis to provide more flexibility to market players. CME Group said the contracts are designed to meet demand from institutions, hedge funds, and active retail traders. According to Giovanni Vicioso, the launch reflects high liquidity in Solana and XRP futures. Vicioso is the Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products for the CME Group. He noted that the new contracts will provide additional tools for risk management and exposure strategies. Recently, CME XRP futures registered record open interest amid ETF approval optimism, reinforcing confidence in contract demand. Cumberland, one of the leading liquidity providers, welcomed the development and said it highlights the shift beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. FalconX, another trading firm, added that rising digital asset treasuries are increasing the need for hedging tools on alternative tokens like Solana and XRP. High Record Trading Volumes Demand Solana and XRP Futures Solana futures and XRP continue to gain popularity since their launch earlier this year. According to CME official records, many have bought and sold more than 540,000 Solana futures contracts since March. A value that amounts to over $22 billion dollars. Solana contracts hit a record 9,000 contracts in August, worth $437 million. Open interest also set a record at 12,500 contracts.…
Micro GPT
MICRO$0.000462-16.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0247-4.59%
XRP
XRP$2.6331+3.22%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:39
Share
Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Memecoin
MEME$0.001862+0.81%
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000787+3.68%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/14 02:45
Share

Trending News

More

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

CME Group to Launch Solana and XRP Futures Options

Meme Coin Market Soars 10% as Dogecoin, Pepe Rally: Which Tokens Will Explode Next?

MARA holdings ‘buys the dip’ with another 400 BTC purchase

Tether’s Ardoino Predicts ‘Bitcoin and Gold Will Outlast Any Other Currency’