USDC Treasury destroys 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain By: PANews 2025/07/18 13:31

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Whale Alert, at 13:28 Beijing time, USDC Treasury destroyed 55 million USDC on the Ethereum chain, with an amount of approximately US$54.992 million.