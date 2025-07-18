OpenAI confirms ChatGPT will be connected to Google Cloud services By: PANews 2025/07/18 13:53

PANews reported on July 18 that according to foreign media reports, OpenAI has confirmed that it will start running ChatGPT on Google Cloud Services. Previously, OpenAI has long relied on Microsoft Azure cloud services, but as the company seeks to reduce its dependence on Microsoft, this cooperation with Google is seen as an important move. According to OpenAI's "sub-processor list", Google Cloud will provide ChatGPT's enterprise version, education version, team version and API services, covering users in the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Norway and the Netherlands. Ordinary users may not be able to detect whether they are using ChatGPT through Google Cloud.