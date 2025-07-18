A whale continues to inject capital to prevent ETH short positions from bursting, with floating losses reaching tens of millions of dollars By: PANews 2025/07/18 12:58

ETH $4,253.52 +2.90%

PANews reported on July 18 that according to Onchain Lens , a whale continued to inject funds into the platform to avoid liquidation of its ETH 20x leveraged short position on HyperLiquid . In the past 6 days, the whale has deposited $ 17.04 million USDC , and the current short position is worth $ 56.76 million, with a floating loss of $ 10 million.