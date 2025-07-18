GENIUS Act heads to Trump’s desk: Here’s what will change By: PANews 2025/07/18 13:28

TRUMP $6.566 +5.66% CHANGE $0.0018106 +9.00% HERE $0.00024 +14.28% ACT $0.02496 +5.89%

The stablecoin-regulating GENIUS Act is headed to Donald Trump’s desk, which is expected to shake up how stablecoins operate in the US and abroad.