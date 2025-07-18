MEI Pharma Launches $100 Million Litecoin Treasury Strategy

Solana Price Eyes $6,000 as Kamino Partners with Project 0 to Unify DeFi Liquidity

Solana’s decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem is gaining new momentum as Kamino, one of the network’s leading liquidity platforms, joins forces with Project 0, a DeFi-native prime broker. The collaboration introduces a unified margin framework that enables users to manage risk, collateral, and capital efficiency across several DeFi venues. This marks a step toward solving one of the biggest structural inefficiencies in DeFi fragmented liquidity and isolated collateral management.Cross-Margin Efficiency Comes to Solana DeFiAccording to the press release, under current DeFi conditions, users must overcollateralize on each platform separately. This practice not only traps liquidity but also increases liquidation risk when positions are not interconnected. The Kamino Project 0 integration directly tackles this problem by consolidating deposits under a single margin account. Users can now borrow against their holdings on both platforms with shared loan-to-value (LTV) ratios and borrow weights.Besides simplifying portfolio management, the new system introduces risk-adjusted parameters that evaluate the user’s entire portfolio rather than isolated positions. This holistic approach allows traders to use their assets more effectively while maintaining a clearer view of their overall exposure. Consequently, DeFi participants gain improved flexibility and can access capital with fewer restrictions.Founder MacBrennan Peet emphasized that Project 0 was built to remove liquidity fragmentation across decentralized markets. The integration with Kamino turns this goal into reality by establishing the first generalized cross-margin model across multiple DeFi venues. Traders can now use a single pool of credit to engage in arbitrage between Kamino and Project 0 rates, thereby reducing friction and optimizing capital efficiency.Expanding Access and EfficiencyInitially, the new system is available to Project 0’s top 5,000 users. This select group will test the integration and provide feedback before a broader rollout. Following this initial phase, the feature will become accessible to the public in a gradual release expected within five days. The phased launch ensures stability and smooth user experience as the system scales.In addition to traders, lenders will also benefit from this integration. Kamino and Project 0 depositors can access unified interfaces to track and manage their assets while earning incentives from Project 0’s ecosystem. The ability to move liquidity freely and manage risk across venues could set a new standard for capital deployment within the Solana DeFi landscape.Solana’s Price Outlook StrengthensWhile Kamino’s integration is enhancing DeFi infrastructure, Solana (SOL) continues to test key resistance near the $200 mark. The token has gained 1.74% in the past 24 hours, trading around $197 with strong volume. Analyst Crypto Patel believes Solana is forming a long-term “cup and handle” pattern on the three-week chart. A breakout above $245 could propel SOL toward $480–$500, and potentially as high as $6,000 in the next macro bull phase.Source: XMeanwhile, analyst Xoom noted that Solana’s current struggle around $200 mirrors earlier resistance zones. Breaking above this level could spark rapid movement toward $240–$260. However, failure to clear this threshold may lead to consolidation between $180 and $200 until the broader market strengthens.