US prosecutors expect to wrap up Roman Storm case by July 25

By: PANews
2025/07/18 10:53
PANews reported on July 18 that according to Cointelegraph , Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm 's criminal trial in New York entered its fourth day, and FBI witnesses appeared in court to testify. The prosecution is expected to finish presenting evidence next week, and then the defense will begin to call witnesses. Storm is accused of money laundering, operating a remittance business without a license, and violating US sanctions laws. If convicted, he may face years in prison. The defense plans to use witness statements as a defense of the importance of encrypted privacy services to user security.

