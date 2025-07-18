XRP breaks through $3.59, hits new all-time high

By: PANews
2025/07/18 08:44
PANews reported on July 18 that the market showed that the price of XRP rose by more than 40% in the past week, and now exceeded $3.59, at $3.593 per coin. The total market value exceeded $210 billion (second only to BTC and ETH), setting a new record high.

