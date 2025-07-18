Blockchain-based travel platform Blockskye completes $15.8 million Series C financing, led by Blockchange

PANews reported on July 18 that according to The Block, the blockchain-based travel platform Blockskye announced the completion of a $15.8 million Series C financing, led by Blockchange, with participation from United Airlines Ventures, Lightspeed Faction, KSV Global, Lasagna, Litquidity Ventures, Longbrook Ventures, and TFJ Capital. This round of financing will be used to expand into the European, Latin American and Asian markets, and to develop real-time payment products based on stablecoins.

Blockskye uses blockchain technology to directly connect with airlines and other suppliers, helping corporate clients such as PwC reduce travel costs. The company claims that its platform can reduce travel expenses by 14.5% and save 84% of agency fees. The current team size is more than 40 people, and plans to add 30 new technical and sales positions.

