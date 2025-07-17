BSTR joins Bitcoin treasury arms race with 30,021 BTC and Wall Street backing

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/17 23:57
Bitcoin
BTC$114,905.21+0.77%
SQUID MEME
GAME$38.7969+5.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00354+1.43%

Strategy and other publicly traded BTC holders now have serious competition. With a Cantor-backed SPAC, a $1.5 billion PIPE, and a founding team led by Bitcoin pioneer Adam Back, BSTR is entering the corporate Bitcoin game with a balance sheet most crypto firms can only dream of.

According to a press release dated July 17, Bitcoin Standard Treasury (BSTR) has entered a definitive agreement to go public via a merger with Cantor Equity Partners I, a SPAC affiliated with Cantor Fitzgerald.

The deal will launch BSTR with 30,021 Bitcoins (BTC) on its balance sheet, positioning it as the fourth-largest public Bitcoin treasury globally, with up to $1.5 billion in fiat-denominated PIPE financing.

The company will be led by cryptographer and Blockstream co-founder Dr. Adam Back, with former public pension fund allocator Sean Bill serving as CIO. Upon closing, BSTR will trade on Nasdaq under its own ticker, pending customary approvals and shareholder consent.

The move signals a maturation in how institutions approach Bitcoin. Beyond being just a speculative asset, the original cryptocurrency is now viewed as a foundation for entirely new financial infrastructures.

A Bitcoin-native blueprint for capital markets

While firms like Michael Saylor’s Strategy helped define the corporate Bitcoin treasury model, BSTR appears to be charting an entirely different course. Rather than simply holding Bitcoin as a reserve asset, the company aims to build a full-stack financial platform native to BTC, from in-kind yield strategies to capital markets products and sovereign advisory services.

Per the press release, BSTR will not benchmark itself against dollar-denominated metrics. Instead, it plans to measure success in Bitcoin per share, an approach that frames BTC not as a hedge or speculative asset but as the foundational unit of modern balance sheet design. The model reflects a deeper integration of Bitcoin into institutional strategy, one that views the protocol not just as a store of value, but as a financial substrate.

BSTR’s capital structure underscores this shift. The company secured up to $1.5 billion in PIPE financing, including equity, convertible notes, and the first-ever preferred round announced in a Bitcoin treasury SPAC deal.

Perhaps more telling is that a portion of the raise, 5,021 BTC to be exact, was funded directly by long-time Bitcoin holders in-kind, marking the first PIPE of its kind in public markets. On top of that, the founding team is contributing 25,000 BTC at listing. These commitments, priced at a fixed $10 per share, give the firm immediate scale and a degree of treasury credibility few public companies can match.

Cantor Fitzgerald’s involvement lends institutional credibility to this experiment. The firm isn’t just a SPAC sponsor; it’s a 79-year-old Wall Street institution with a history of bridging niche assets and mainstream finance. Its backing signals that Bitcoin treasuries are evolving beyond corporate speculation into a legitimate capital markets category. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

U.S. Bitcoin ETFs opened for trading with strong momentum, recording billion-dollar trading volumes just minutes after the market opened.Visit Website
Union
U$0.007092-5.16%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 00:12
Share
China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

The post China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise China’s internet regulator has ordered the country’s biggest technology firms, including Alibaba and ByteDance, to stop purchasing Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D GPUs. According to the Financial Times, the move shuts down the last major channel for mass supplies of American chips to the Chinese market. Why Beijing Halted Nvidia Purchases Chinese companies had planned to buy tens of thousands of RTX Pro 6000D accelerators and had already begun testing them in servers. But regulators intervened, halting the purchases and signaling stricter controls than earlier measures placed on Nvidia’s H20 chip. Image: Nvidia An audit compared Huawei and Cambricon processors, along with chips developed by Alibaba and Baidu, against Nvidia’s export-approved products. Regulators concluded that Chinese chips had reached performance levels comparable to the restricted U.S. models. This assessment pushed authorities to advise firms to rely more heavily on domestic processors, further tightening Nvidia’s already limited position in China. China’s Drive Toward Tech Independence The decision highlights Beijing’s focus on import substitution — developing self-sufficient chip production to reduce reliance on U.S. supplies. “The signal is now clear: all attention is focused on building a domestic ecosystem,” said a representative of a leading Chinese tech company. Nvidia had unveiled the RTX Pro 6000D in July 2025 during CEO Jensen Huang’s visit to Beijing, in an attempt to keep a foothold in China after Washington restricted exports of its most advanced chips. But momentum is shifting. Industry sources told the Financial Times that Chinese manufacturers plan to triple AI chip production next year to meet growing demand. They believe “domestic supply will now be sufficient without Nvidia.” What It Means for the Future With Huawei, Cambricon, Alibaba, and Baidu stepping up, China is positioning itself for long-term technological independence. Nvidia, meanwhile, faces…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.06914+3.31%
Union
U$0.007092-5.16%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009481-0.44%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:37
Share
China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

China Renaissance, a Hong Kong-listed financial firm, is negotiating a plan to raise around $600 million in the United States. The funds would support a new investment vehicle focused on BNB accumulation, according to Bloomberg.Visit Website
Moonveil
MORE$0.02482-4.42%
Binance Coin
BNB$1,282.43-1.19%
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00738+10.97%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 00:11
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

China Blocks Nvidia’s RTX Pro 6000D as Local Chips Rise

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

Best Cryptos to Invest In: Cardano (ADA) and This Under-$0.005 Token Beat Ripple (XRP) in Profit-Making Potential

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be