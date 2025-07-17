Reporter: The GENIUS Act is expected to pass and be sent to Trump for signature By: PANews 2025/07/17 20:38

PANews reported on July 17 that according to crypto journalist Eleanor Terrett, the Cryptocurrency Week agenda has been restarted, and the House of Representatives is expected to hold several major votes, including the GENIUS Act, which is expected to be passed and sent to President Trump's desk. The White House has scheduled a signing ceremony for tomorrow. In the Senate, Senator Tim Scott will host a roundtable with Republican Banking Committee members at 9 a.m. ET, focusing on the future of digital asset regulation and compliance. Industry participants include: Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson, former SEC Commissioner Michael Piwowar, Algorand founder Silvio Micali, crypto lawyer Teresa Goody Guillén, IOHK Chief Legal Officer and Chief Policy Officer Joel Telpner, Wave Digital Assets co-founder Les Borsai, and blockchain researcher Christina Ovezik.