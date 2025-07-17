HBAR price jumps after first staking Hedera ETF launch

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/17 21:11
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,00945+2,05%
Hedera
HBAR$0,1885+2,15%
FUND
FUND$0,01383--%

Hedera Hashgraph token jumped and crossed an important resistance level after the launch of the first staking exchange-traded fund.

Hedera (HBAR) jumped to a high of $0.2500, its highest level since March 7, up by nearly 100% from its lowest point in June. This rally was fueled by the ongoing crypto bull run.

Another catalyst for the surge was the announcement from Valour Finance about the launch of the Valour Hedera Physical Staking exchange-traded product on the SIX Swiss Exchange. In a statement, Johanna Belitz, the Head of Nordics at Valour, said:

The new listing will give investors, mostly in Switzerland, access to HBAR and its staking rewards. Data shows that HBAR tokens have a relatively small yield of 0.03%, much lower than other popular tokens like Solana (SOL) and Avalanche (AVAX).

The listing comes as Wall Street investors await a potential HBAR ETF approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission. An approval would give it access to American investors, who continue to show strong interest in crypto ETFs.

For example, spot Bitcoin ETFs have attracted over $53 billion in inflows, while Ethereum ETFs have added over $6.4 billion.

The case for HBAR is that Hedera is a large crypto project with a market capitalization of over $10 billion. Members of its governance council include blue-chip companies like Google and Ubisoft, and its stablecoin ecosystem is gaining momentum.

Its stablecoin supply has jumped to over $162 million, significantly higher than where it started the year.

HBAR price technical analysis

HBAR Price

The daily chart shows that the HBAR price has some of the strongest technicals. It formed a double-bottom pattern at $0.1265 and has already broken above the neckline at $0.2300, its highest point on May 13.

Hedera price is about to form a mini golden cross pattern as the spread between the 50-day and 100-day moving averages narrows. It has also moved above the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

Therefore, the most likely scenario is continued upside, with the next level to watch at $0.3155, the 23.6% retracement point, which is 30% above the current level.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics

Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics

The post Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 17, 2025 13:57 Wormhole introduces W Token 2.0, featuring upgraded tokenomics, a strategic Wormhole Reserve, and a 4% base yield, aiming to optimize ecosystem growth and align incentives. Wormhole has announced a significant upgrade to its native token, unveiling the W Token 2.0. This upgrade introduces new tokenomics including the establishment of a Wormhole Reserve, a 4% base yield, and an optimized unlock schedule, marking a pivotal development in the ecosystem, according to Wormhole. The W Token Evolution Launched in October 2020, Wormhole’s W token has been central to the platform’s mission of creating a connected internet economy. The latest upgrade aims to enhance the token’s utility across more than 40 blockchains. With a capped supply of 10 billion, the W token supports governance, staking, and ecosystem growth, aligning incentives for network security and development. Introducing the Wormhole Reserve The Wormhole Reserve will accumulate value from both onchain and offchain activities, supporting the ecosystem’s expansion. As Wormhole adoption grows, the token will capture value through network expansions and ecosystem applications, ensuring that growth is directly reflected in the token’s value. 4% Base Yield and Governance Rewards Wormhole 2.0 introduces a 4% base yield for W holders who actively participate in governance. The yield, derived from existing token supplies and protocol revenues, is designed to incentivize active participation without inflating the token supply. Optimized Unlock Schedule Updating its token release schedule, Wormhole replaces annual cliffs with bi-weekly unlocks, starting October 3, 2025. This change aims to reduce market pressure and provide a more stable environment for investors and contributors. The bi-weekly schedule will span over 4.5 years, affecting categories such as Guardian Nodes and Community & Launch. Wormhole’s Future Vision With these upgrades, Wormhole aims to expand its role as…
Wormhole
W$0,0852+5,69%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0,00177919+6,86%
Moonveil
MORE$0,02472-4,92%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:48
Share
Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

U.S. Bitcoin ETFs opened for trading with strong momentum, recording billion-dollar trading volumes just minutes after the market opened.Visit Website
Union
U$0,007114-5,58%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 00:12
Share
China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

China Renaissance, a Hong Kong-listed financial firm, is negotiating a plan to raise around $600 million in the United States. The funds would support a new investment vehicle focused on BNB accumulation, according to Bloomberg.Visit Website
Moonveil
MORE$0,02472-4,92%
Binance Coin
BNB$1 274,4-1,62%
CyberKongz
KONG$0,00736+10,67%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/14 00:11
Share

Trending News

More

Wormhole Unveils W Token 2.0 with Enhanced Tokenomics

Bitcoin ETFs See Explosive Start with $2.6B Volume in First Two Hours

China Renaissance to Raise $600M to Buy More BNB

Best Cryptos to Invest In: Cardano (ADA) and This Under-$0.005 Token Beat Ripple (XRP) in Profit-Making Potential

Crypto News: Synthetix’s Perp DEX Boosts SNX Price by 80% Reaching New Heights