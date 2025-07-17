Sonic unveils Spark, AI tool to build Web3 apps with no code

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/17 20:41
Sonic hopes that its AI tool will make Web3 development more accessible to ordinary users.

Web3 development has long been accessible only to skilled developers, but many platforms are trying to change that. On Thursday, June 17, Layer 1 network Sonic (S) unveiled Spark, a new AI tool that enables users to build Web3 apps without advanced coding skills. Sonic claims that users will be able to build all types of DeFi protocols, non-fungible token marketplaces, and more.

The project will feature a no-code builder that can work across the full stack in Web3 applications. According to Sonic, it will be able to create smart contracts, frontends, and handle deployment. It will also include a debugging agent that helps improve the app in real time until it compiles.

Sonic also stated that all apps will be screened for bugs and vulnerabilities before they are deployed. The AI agent will flag any features that could be unsafe and result in the loss of user funds. Users will also be able to ask the agent to explain anything it does in natural language.

Sonic’s Spark launch hopes to grow its ecosystem

For Sonic, the launch of the Spark AI tool is a bid to grow its blockchain ecosystem. By enabling more developers to build on its network, Sonic hopes to attract more users seeking a diverse range of use cases.

Still, large language models, which Sonic relies on, are prone to errors in both natural language and programming. In Web3 and DeFi, this can lead to catastrophic consequences. Hackers can exploit even vetted applications by seasoned developers, which is why DeFi platforms built by AI could be at even greater risk.

