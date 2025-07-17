US SEC Chairman: Supports merger of SEC and CFTC By: PANews 2025/07/17 19:09

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Jinshi, the Chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said: I support the merger of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The SEC and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) must be coordinated and consistent.