Strategy's market value hit a record high of $128.5 billion, becoming the 84th largest public company in the United States By: PANews 2025/07/17 17:58

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk, Strategy (MSTR), a software company led by Michael Saylor that mainly purchases Bitcoin, has set a market value record after years of transformation mainly through aggressive equity issuance. The company's market value has soared to US$128.5 billion, making it the 84th largest listed company in the United States. Five years ago, the company's market value was less than US$2 billion.