Bitcoin whale transferred another $4.76 billion in BTC to a new wallet 7 hours ago By: PANews 2025/07/17 16:25

BTC $114,624.02 +0.41% WALLET $0.02487 +2.26%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, about 7 hours ago, an early Bitcoin whale transferred another 40,192 BTC (about 4.76 billion US dollars) to a new wallet. Two days ago, the whale transferred 40,009 BTC (about 4.71 billion US dollars) to Galaxy Digital and exchanges. At that time, the price of Bitcoin was about 117,685 US dollars, and then fell to 115,967 US dollars within 12 hours.