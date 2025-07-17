The first Solana-based re-staking model, btcSOL, is now live By: PANews 2025/07/17 15:20

PANews reported on July 17 that according to official news, the first Solana-based re-staking model btcSOL has been officially launched. It supports users to stake SOL and automatically accumulate native Bitcoin zBTC, enabling long-term users to continue to participate in the development of the Solana ecosystem while systematically accumulating Bitcoin, unlocking the ability to accumulate dual assets in one token. In addition, btcSOL has reached a cooperation with Marinade Finance, a liquidity staking platform on Solana. 5.5% of users' staked SOL will be continuously converted into zBTC, steadily increasing Bitcoin exposure without any additional steps.