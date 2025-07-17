Trump Media Group registers two AI trademarks for the Truth Social platform

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/17 14:11
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.387+3.68%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0868+2.23%

Trump Media and Technology Group is moving ahead with plans to integrate artificial intelligence on the Truth Social platform, having filed two related trademarks.

A press release issued by the company on Wednesday confirmed applications for “Truth Social AI” and “Truth Social AI Search,” signalling the group’s intent to develop AI-based features for its platform.

According to Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes, the AI initiative is designed to position Truth Social as a source of “reliable information, non-woke news, and entertainment.” The company did not disclose specific product details or a timeline for rollout.

The filings mark Trump Media’s latest attempt to broaden its digital offerings beyond social networking. While other platforms have adopted AI for translation, content recommendation, and customer support, it remains unclear how Truth Social’s AI system will function or generate revenue.

As of January 2025, Truth Social reported having 6.3 million users. However, user numbers have fluctuated over the past year and remain small compared to major competitors such as Facebook, which had 3.1 billion monthly active users in 2023.

Trump Media shares closed 5.5% higher on Wednesday, outperforming the broader Nasdaq index. The stock had fallen sharply earlier in the year but showed a brief recovery following the announcement.

Despite the rally, the company continues to face financial challenges. Trump Media posted a net loss of $31.7 million in the first quarter of 2025, with quarterly revenue of $8.8 million. Most of that income came from advertising, with limited diversification in revenue streams.

The AI effort is one of several initiatives launched in recent months through which the company aims to enhance shareholder value.

Trump Media recently raised $2.3 billion through stock sales and convertible notes. The capital is earmarked to support the company’s expansion, including a plan to establish a Bitcoin-funded treasury.

In addition to acquiring Bitcoin, the company has filed multiple applications with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to launch cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds. These include proposals for a Truth Social Bitcoin ETF, a dual Bitcoin-Ethereum ETF, and a separate “blue chip” crypto ETF featuring altcoins such as Solana, Cronos, and XRP.

Although the company has been exploring new avenues for growth, it has cautioned investors about its financial outlook. In its latest quarterly report, Trump Media said it expects to incur significant losses as it scales its streaming and infrastructure operations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase debit limit raised: new tiers aim to make crypto payments mainstream

Coinbase debit limit raised: new tiers aim to make crypto payments mainstream

Coinbase debit limit changes announced this month could reshape how consumers pay with crypto. All details below.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/13 21:52
Share
The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery

The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery

Takeaways: The crypto market posted its worst day ever on October 10, with an 11% drop in $BTC alone. 1.6M […] The post The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery appeared first on Coindoo.
Everscale
EVER$0.01798-1.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,404.56+0.78%
1
1$0.006554+46.58%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 22:57
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0.04549-9.21%
Notcoin
NOT$0.000941-1.87%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase debit limit raised: new tiers aim to make crypto payments mainstream

The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Digital asset treasuries reshape corporate balance sheets and strategy

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months