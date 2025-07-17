China Association of Trade in Services will launch a training course on stablecoins and cross-border e-commerce in August

By: PANews
2025/07/17 13:59
CROSS
CROSS$0,13728-2,89%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01327+0,30%
Polytrade
TRADE$0,08928+1,46%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to People's Finance, the China Service Trade Association and the China Cross-border E-commerce 50 Forum plan to launch an advanced training course on "Stablecoins and Innovative Development of Cross-border E-commerce" in August 2025. The training course will systematically explain the core concepts, underlying logic and regulatory framework of stablecoins, deeply analyze its innovative applications and practical cases in the field of cross-border e-commerce, and explore related risks and compliance points to help companies formulate long-term strategies that balance development and risk control.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Coinbase debit limit raised: new tiers aim to make crypto payments mainstream

Coinbase debit limit raised: new tiers aim to make crypto payments mainstream

Coinbase debit limit changes announced this month could reshape how consumers pay with crypto. All details below.
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/10/13 21:52
Share
The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery

The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery

Takeaways: The crypto market posted its worst day ever on October 10, with an 11% drop in $BTC alone. 1.6M […] The post The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery appeared first on Coindoo.
Everscale
EVER$0,01798-1,47%
Bitcoin
BTC$114 404,56+0,78%
1
1$0,006554+46,58%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 22:57
Share
OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

PANews reported on September 17th that on-chain sleuth ZachXBT tweeted that OpenVPP ( $OVPP ) announced this week that it was collaborating with the US government to advance energy tokenization. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce subsequently responded, stating that the company does not collaborate with or endorse any private crypto projects. The OpenVPP team subsequently hid the response. Several crypto influencers have participated in promoting the project, and the accounts involved have been questioned as typical influencer accounts.
OpenVPP
OVPP$0,04549-9,21%
Notcoin
NOT$0,000941-1,87%
Share
PANews2025/09/17 23:58
Share

Trending News

More

Coinbase debit limit raised: new tiers aim to make crypto payments mainstream

The Best Crypto Presales as Traders Buy the Dip Ahead of Full Market Recovery

OpenVPP accused of falsely advertising cooperation with the US government; SEC commissioner clarifies no involvement

Digital asset treasuries reshape corporate balance sheets and strategy

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months