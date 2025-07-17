Infini hacker may return stolen funds, has partially exchanged ETH for DAI By: PANews 2025/07/17 13:54

PANews reported on July 17 that SlowMist founder Yu Xian tweeted that the Infini hacker may intend to follow the GMX hacker's example and return the funds. If they choose to return the funds, Infini is expected to recover the stolen $50 million, and the hacker can also make a profit of about $9 million due to the recent rise in ETH, achieving a win-win situation. Currently, the new address of the Infini hacker has begun to convert part of ETH into DAI.