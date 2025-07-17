With social networking, payment, and AI all included, will Base APP become “Alipay on the chain”?

Author: Yuliya, PANews
The Web3 world has always lacked a true super portal, with users switching between different applications, fragmented experience, and dispersed traffic. However, a most powerful competitor has emerged, trying to end this situation.
In the early morning of July 17, Base held a highly anticipated "A New Day One" conference, announcing a major upgrade of its ecosystem. The core of this conference is not just the update of technical parameters - although the 10-fold improvement in chain performance and the new logo are eye-catching enough, the real focus is that Coinbase Wallet has been officially upgraded and renamed Base App. This marks that Base's strategic focus is shifting from a pure underlying infrastructure ("Superchain" Superchain) to a "Super App" that integrates users, applications, and social networking.
In the past, Base has always emphasized that it is part of Superchain's vision and is committed to becoming a reusable, scalable, and composable general-purpose Ethereum L2. However, as the L2 track becomes increasingly homogenized, pure performance is no longer the only winning formula. Who can effectively undertake and convert traffic and build a complete user path has become the key to differentiated competition. The Web3 world has always lacked a platform like WeChat or Telegram. Each application is independently guiding users, and the efficiency and experience are unsatisfactory.
To achieve this strategic transformation, Base officially upgraded its brand from a single chain to an open stack, which consists of three parts that work together:
It can be said that the launch of Base App is a key decision made by Base and Coinbase at the current stage of development. It is no longer satisfied with being just a place where applications can be deployed, but hopes to become the first interface that users see when they enter the Web3 world. By controlling both the underlying public chain and the top-level entrance in its own hands, Base is building a solid moat for future industry competition. The battle for the entrance to Web3 has thus been reopened.
Base App is positioned as a "universal application" whose goal is to break the current fragmentation of Web3 application functions and seamlessly integrate core functions such as social networking, content creation, asset trading, instant messaging and daily payments into a unified platform.
The core of the application is an open social network. It is built on the decentralized social protocol Farcaster, which means that users truly own their own content and social graphs and can freely bring them to any other compatible application without being locked into a single platform. This social network has the following innovative features:
The Base App aims to be a one-stop hub for users’ on-chain activities:
The chat function of the application is supported by the XMTP protocol, which implements end-to-end encryption and decentralization, ensuring the privacy and censorship resistance of communications. More importantly, it deeply integrates financial activities with social scenarios:
Base App's smooth and seamless user experience is inseparable from major innovations in the underlying architecture and the construction of a developer-friendly ecosystem.
On the eve of the conference, Base officially launched the Flashblocks module developed in cooperation with Flashbots on the mainnet. This technological innovation avoids the traditional phenomenon of "high-priced transactions jumping the queue" through a time-ordered transaction mechanism, and segments and packages high-Gas transactions to ensure fair distribution of block resources. The most direct effect is that Base's effective block time has dropped from 2 seconds to 200 milliseconds, a 10-fold increase in speed, making it the fastest EVM-compatible chain currently, even 2 times faster than Solana. This speed has reached the "smooth" standard of 100-300 milliseconds of interactive feedback for Web2 applications, laying a solid foundation for complex interactions and instant feedback for on-chain applications. Node providers including Alchemy, QuickNode, and Infura have all supported developers to integrate Flashblocks.
To empower developers, the original Coinbase Wallet SDK has also been upgraded to the Base Account SDK. It provides developers with powerful tools needed to build outstanding applications:
Base's ambition is far more than just building an application. Its ultimate goal is to build an open, efficient, borderless global on-chain economy. A series of recent major collaborations are showing that this vision is accelerating into reality.
Shortly before the launch, banking giant JPMorgan Chase announced that it would conduct a proof of concept for the US Dollar Deposit Token (JPMD) on Base through its blockchain business unit Kinexys. JPMD is backed by US dollar deposits 1:1 and aims to provide its institutional clients with a near-instant, extremely low-cost, and 24/7 on-chain payment channel. This milestone marks the acceleration of traditional financial institutions' embrace of on-chain technology and proves the potential of Base as an underlying platform for building trusted financial products.
The launch of Base Pay is closely linked to the cooperation with e-commerce giant Shopify. From the day of the launch, Shopify's millions of merchants can choose Base Pay as one of the payment methods for their stores and accept USDC payments from global users. For merchants, they can automatically settle the received USDC into local fiat currency without incurring foreign exchange fees. For American consumers, using USDC to pay will also enjoy a 1% cashback in the future. This cooperation directly brings on-chain payments into mainstream business scenarios.
In addition to the two giants mentioned above, Base's ecosystem is also expanding rapidly:
Judging from everything revealed at the "A New Day One" conference, Base is playing a big game. It integrates social, identity, applications, and payments on an open underlying protocol, powered by Base Chain. As Chintan Turakhia, director of engineering at Coinbase Wallet, said: "When everything runs on a shared and open track, you will start with an infinite toolbox created by millions of builders." A more open, free and creative global economy is no longer a distant future, it is happening on Base. Currently, users can register to join the waiting list via email to get early experience of the Base App.