Sources: B2C2 plans to raise up to $200 million, SBI Holdings will reduce its stake By: PANews 2025/07/17 13:22

PANews reported on July 17 that according to CoinDesk , London-based crypto market maker B2C2 is seeking to raise up to $ 200 million from external investors. Sources said that part of the funds raised will be used to reduce the shareholding ratio of its major shareholder SBI Holdings. B2C2 is currently 90% owned by Japan's SBI Holdings.