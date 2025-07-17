[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for July 17, 2025 – Altcoin Mania is Here, ETH Crosses $3.3K, XRP Holds Above $3 By: CryptoNews 2025/07/17 12:46

ALTCOIN $0.0002856 -1.99% XRP $2.5773 +3.21% TOP $0.000096 --% HERE $0.00023 +9.52% MAY $0.031 +5.40% ETH $4,151.85 +1.27%

Ethereum has surged past the $3,300 mark, currently trading at $3,339.13 after a strong 20% weekly gain. XRP is holding firm at $3.05, up 5% in the past 24 hours, while Bitcoin inches up to $120,000, maintaining its dominance. Solana sits at $170.39, nearly 5% up. The market’s green momentum signals that altcoin season may be fully underway, with capital rotating into top-layer 1s and major tokens beyond Bitcoin. But what else is happening in crypto news today? Follow our up-to-date live coverage below.