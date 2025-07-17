EU suspends investigation into X amid US-EU trade talks By: PANews 2025/07/17 12:21

ACT $0.02403 +3.00% TRADE $0.08904 +1.22%

PANews reported on July 17 that the European Commission has suspended its investigation into Musk's X platform for violating the EU's Digital Services Act. The EU is currently working to complete trade negotiations with the United States. According to three officials, the EU originally planned to complete the investigation before the summer recess, but now it will not be able to complete it before this deadline. They pointed out that relevant decisions may be made after the results of the EU-US trade negotiations become clear. The EU has launched multiple investigations into X under the Digital Services Act. These rules have become a focus of controversy between the EU and large American technology companies supported by the Trump administration, which claim that the EU is unfairly targeting American companies. EU officials said that trade negotiations have made all decisions related to the United States particularly sensitive because no one wants to offend Trump and exacerbate the transatlantic trade conflict.