Some crypto sectors rose, ETH broke through $3,400 to hit a six-month high By: PANews 2025/07/17 11:05

SIX $0.01797 +2.04% GAINS $0.0233 -1.31% ROSE $0.02106 +0.28% SECOND $0.0000086 -1.14% ETH $4,149.69 +0.08%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to SoSoValue data, affected by the deadlock in crypto legislation, market sentiment was divided today. ETH led the gains for the second consecutive day, rising 6.26% in 24 hours, breaking through $3,400 to hit a six-month high; BTC rose slightly by 0.31% and is now reported at $118,000. The Meme sector rose 5.12%, FLOKI rose 31.86%; the PayFi sector rose 2.56%, XRP rose 4.80%; the Layer1 sector rose 1.97%, SOL rose 5.58%; Pump.fun (PUMP) fell 13.95%.