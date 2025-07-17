More than 15,500 ETH transferred to OKEX, worth more than $51.94 million By: PANews 2025/07/17 11:21

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Whale Alert, 15,579 ETH (approximately US$51,942,725) was transferred from an unknown wallet to the OKEX exchange.