The U.S. House of Representatives vote on cryptocurrency legislation is still ongoing, with the current result being 217 to 212 By: PANews 2025/07/17 10:27

PANews reported on July 17, market news: The U.S. House of Representatives has enough votes to advance cryptocurrency legislation, and voting is still in progress. According to Eleanor Terrett, Congressman Bryan Steil is now presiding over the House of Representatives, and the vote has become 217 to 212. The vote is still ongoing and has lasted for nearly ten hours.