Argot Collective sold 1,210 ETH again 4 hours ago for 4.09 million USDC

By: PANews
2025/07/17 09:24
USDCoin
USDC$0.999-0.06%
Ethereum
ETH$4,124.44+1.80%

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Embers, the non-profit development organization Argot Collective sold 1,210 ETH again 4 hours ago in exchange for 4.09 million USDC . Since July 11 , the organization has converted a total of 3,626.6 ETH into 11.2 million USDC , with an average selling price of 3,089 US dollars.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

OpenMath goes online, Shentu Chain and Certi join forces to create the first DeSci platform in the field of mathematics

OpenMath goes online, Shentu Chain and Certi join forces to create the first DeSci platform in the field of mathematics

PANews reported on October 13th that Shentu Chain announced the official launch of OpenMath, the world's first DeSci platform focused on mathematics. The platform was developed in a strategic partnership between Shentu Chain and CertiK, the world's largest Web3 security company and a leader in formal verification. OpenMath is committed to building a DeSci ecosystem centered around verifiable mathematical truth. Researchers and verifiers can collaborate to propose and solve mathematical problems, and then verify their logic using Rocq-based formal verification technology, ensuring rigorous and accurate reasoning with mathematical precision. Participants who successfully complete verification will receive token rewards, effectively integrating transparency in the research process with an effective incentive mechanism. OpenMath is deployed on the Shentu Chain, formerly the CertiK Chain, which was incubated by Yale University professors Zhong Shao and Ronghui Gu. In August 2021, Shentu officially separated from CertiK and operates independently. The launch of OpenMath is a joint exploration of the application of blockchain and formal verification in mathematical scenarios, based on a new partnership between the two parties.
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.0146+12.65%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00928+2.20%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 21:45
Share
Bitcoin and Monero Rise as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Top Crypto Presale to Join

Bitcoin and Monero Rise as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Top Crypto Presale to Join

Top crypto presale to join are back in the spotlight as Bitcoin and Monero both flash strength heading into October’s […] The post Bitcoin and Monero Rise as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Top Crypto Presale to Join appeared first on Coindoo.
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.009456-0.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/13 21:15
Share
Deluthium and Babylon have reached a strategic cooperation to jointly unlock the liquidity of the native BTC chain

Deluthium and Babylon have reached a strategic cooperation to jointly unlock the liquidity of the native BTC chain

PANews reported on October 13th that Deluthium, the AI-native liquidity infrastructure project, has officially announced a strategic partnership with Babylon Labs, a Bitcoin productivity project. The two parties will jointly unlock a long-missing core component of the DeFi ecosystem: trustless native Bitcoin liquidity. By combining Babylon's encrypted vault mechanism with Deluthium's reinforcement learning (RL) execution system, this collaboration aims to enable efficient and secure on-chain execution and settlement of native Bitcoin transactions, reducing reliance on centralized custodians and cross-chain bridges. Babylon Labs' Trustless Bitcoin Vault, based on pre-signed transactions and the BitVM3 fraud proof mechanism, enables BTC holders to verifiably stake and lock their Bitcoin on the Bitcoin mainchain, without the need for bridging or third-party custody. Deluthium will build on this foundation by introducing an RL model-driven liquidity execution infrastructure, enabling native BTC to move beyond staking and locking to participate in on-chain intelligent liquidity routing, trade coordination, and policy scheduling, truly integrating it into the execution layer of modular DeFi.
Bitcoin
BTC$114,250.63+0.71%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.0848+4.17%
Core DAO
CORE$0.2607-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 21:00
Share

Trending News

More

OpenMath goes online, Shentu Chain and Certi join forces to create the first DeSci platform in the field of mathematics

Bitcoin and Monero Rise as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Top Crypto Presale to Join

Deluthium and Babylon have reached a strategic cooperation to jointly unlock the liquidity of the native BTC chain

Wormhole Launches Strategic Reserve to Lock In Token Value

Salesforce announces $15 billion investment in San Francisco to support AI innovation