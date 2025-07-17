EU anti-money laundering agency warns cryptocurrency companies will face stricter regulation By: PANews 2025/07/17 09:03

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Decrypt, the European Anti-Money Laundering Agency (AMLA) recently warned cryptocurrency exchanges and service providers that they will face stricter compliance requirements starting this month. Regulators need to evaluate the actual beneficiaries and shareholders of crypto companies to ensure that they are not involved in money laundering or terrorist financing. The new regulations also prohibit anonymous wallets and privacy coins, and require crypto companies to provide government agencies with direct access to account data by July 2027 at the latest.