Orca plans to launch Launchpad in late July or early August By: PANews 2025/07/17 08:39

PANews reported on July 17 that according to Blockworks reporter Jack Kubinec, Solana's ecosystem liquidity protocol Orca is planning to launch its new Launchpad (token issuance platform) in late July or early August. The biggest highlight of this product is that the Orca team has developed a new mechanism that aims to allow real users to outperform automated robots (bots) when participating in the new coin rush, improving fairness and user experience.