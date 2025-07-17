Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun plans to sell another 75,000 shares of the company's stock By: PANews 2025/07/17 09:20

PANews reported on July 17 that the 144 document disclosed by the US Securities and Exchange Commission showed that Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun plans to sell another 75,000 shares of the company's stock. It is understood that Nvidia CEO Huang Renxun sold a total of 225,000 shares of the company's stock on three consecutive trading days on July 11, 14 and 15, worth about US$38 million. This is part of his plan to sell up to 6 million shares disclosed in March this year in accordance with the 10b5-1 rule.