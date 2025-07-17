Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic outlook is neutral to slightly pessimistic By: PANews 2025/07/17 07:33

MAY $0.031 +6.93%

PANews reported on July 17 that the Federal Reserve Beige Book: Economic activity grew slightly from the end of May to the beginning of July. The economic outlook is neutral to slightly pessimistic, with only two regions expecting economic activity to grow, while other regions expect economic activity to remain flat or slightly weaken. Prices rose across regions, with seven regions describing price growth as mild and five regions describing it as moderate, and the overall situation is basically consistent with the previous report.