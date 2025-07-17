U.S. stocks closed: the three major stock indexes closed slightly higher, and Circle rose 19% By: PANews 2025/07/17 07:09

PANews reported on July 17 that the US stock market closed on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average initially closing up 0.5%, the S&P 500 closing up 0.3%, and the Nasdaq up 0.25%. Circle (CRCL.K) rose 19.3%, ASML (ASML.O) fell more than 8%, and Tesla (TSLA.O) rose 3.5%. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index fell 1.4%, Alibaba (BABA.N) fell 1%, and Baidu (BIDU.O) fell more than 7%.