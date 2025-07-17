GENIUS Act, Anti-CBDC Act, and CLARITY Act Pass Procedural Vote in Congress

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/17 04:09
Threshold
T$0.01329+3.66%
Union
U$0.000431-43.06%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$6.36+4.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.02473-3.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01255+12.58%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.02386+6.70%

The U.S. House of Representatives voted 215-211 on July 16 to pass a procedural motion, allowing the GENIUS stablecoin bill, the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act, and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act to proceed to final votes, marking a dramatic turnaround after President Trump’s Tuesday night Oval Office intervention.

The procedural victory came just 24 hours after an unexpected 196-223 defeat during “Crypto Week” that threatened to derail the administration’s comprehensive digital asset legislation agenda.

Crypto Legislation Passed Despite Democrats’ Coordinated Attack

Zero Democrats supported the procedural motion, with the outcome determined entirely by Republican unity following Trump’s direct intervention.

The GENIUS Act has already passed the Senate 68-30 in June with bipartisan support, including 18 Democrats joining most Republicans.

The stablecoin-focused legislation could reach President Trump’s desk later this week, representing the first major cryptocurrency legislation to clear both chambers of Congress.

Trump’s late-evening meeting with 11 GOP holdouts Tuesday night proved decisive in securing the commitments needed to advance all three bills.

The president announced on Truth Social that the Republicans “have all agreed to vote tomorrow morning in favor of the Rule” after their Oval Office discussion.

The breakthrough occurred despite persistent Republican concerns about potential central bank digital currency authorization, even though the GENIUS Act explicitly states it “shall not be construed as expanding the Fed’s authority to offer services directly to the public.

Trump’s Personal Diplomacy Rescues Stalled Crypto Agenda

Thirteen Republicans initially voted against Tuesday’s procedural rule, citing fears about CBDC issuance despite clear prohibitive language in the legislation.

The revolt included prominent conservatives such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.), Chip Roy (Texas), and Andy Biggs (Ariz.).

The Republican resistance occurred despite the House leadership’s strategy to advance the Senate version without amendments, seeking to expedite delivery to Trump’s desk.

This approach was designed to avoid potential complications from extended congressional negotiations or bundling with more contentious crypto legislation.

The GENIUS Act establishes federal licensing requirements for stablecoin issuers and mandates full backing with U.S. dollars or equivalent liquid assets.

Consumer protections are included for bankruptcy scenarios, with stablecoin holders receiving priority payments over other creditors.

The timing coincided with the final push for crypto legislation during the administration’s designated “Crypto Week.”

The guidance removes “reputational risk” as a factor in bank supervision, creating major opportunities for traditional financial institutions to engage with digital assets.

The Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act explicitly prohibits the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency, while the CLARITY Act establishes comprehensive market structure regulations for digital assets.

Even more, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott emphasized that the GENIUS Act makes it clear that the Federal Reserve lacks the authority to issue a CBDC.

This latest development comes as federal banking regulators issued guidance Monday clarifying that banks can provide cryptocurrency custody services in both fiduciary and non-fiduciary arrangements.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

The post REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF saw $10 million in inflows in one day. Total inflows over the past three days amount to $23 million. REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF recorded $10 million in inflows yesterday, bringing total additions to $23 million over the past three days. The fund’s assets under management climbed above $289.0 million for the first time. The SSK ETF is the first U.S. exchange-traded fund focused on Solana staking. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-shares-solana-staking-etf-aum-289m/
Union
U$0.007144-3.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012759+14.38%
FUND
FUND$0.01383--%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:34
Share
Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details

Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details

The post Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japan-based Bitcoin treasury company Metaplanet announced today that it has successfully completed its public offering process. Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury with $1.4 Billion IPO The company’s CEO, Simon Gerovich, stated in a post on the X platform that a large number of institutional investors participated in the process. Among the investors, mutual funds, sovereign wealth funds, and hedge funds were notable. According to Gerovich, approximately 100 institutional investors participated in roadshows held prior to the IPO. Ultimately, over 70 investors participated in Metaplanet’s capital raising. Previously disclosed information indicated that the company had raised approximately $1.4 billion through the IPO. This funding will accelerate Metaplanet’s growth plans and, in particular, allow the company to increase its balance sheet Bitcoin holdings. Gerovich emphasized that this step will propel Metaplanet to its next stage of development and strengthen the company’s global Bitcoin strategy. Metaplanet has recently become one of the leading companies in Japan in promoting digital asset adoption. The company has previously stated that it views Bitcoin as a long-term store of value. This large-scale IPO is considered a significant step in not only strengthening Metaplanet’s capital but also consolidating Japan’s role in the global crypto finance market. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/japan-based-bitcoin-treasury-company-metaplanet-completes-1-4-billion-ipo-will-it-buy-bitcoin-here-are-the-details/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.012759+14.38%
SphereX
HERE$0.00023+7.98%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03562+1.02%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 08:42
Share
OpenMath goes online, Shentu Chain and Certi join forces to create the first DeSci platform in the field of mathematics

OpenMath goes online, Shentu Chain and Certi join forces to create the first DeSci platform in the field of mathematics

PANews reported on October 13th that Shentu Chain announced the official launch of OpenMath, the world's first DeSci platform focused on mathematics. The platform was developed in a strategic partnership between Shentu Chain and CertiK, the world's largest Web3 security company and a leader in formal verification. OpenMath is committed to building a DeSci ecosystem centered around verifiable mathematical truth. Researchers and verifiers can collaborate to propose and solve mathematical problems, and then verify their logic using Rocq-based formal verification technology, ensuring rigorous and accurate reasoning with mathematical precision. Participants who successfully complete verification will receive token rewards, effectively integrating transparency in the research process with an effective incentive mechanism. OpenMath is deployed on the Shentu Chain, formerly the CertiK Chain, which was incubated by Yale University professors Zhong Shao and Ronghui Gu. In August 2021, Shentu officially separated from CertiK and operates independently. The launch of OpenMath is a joint exploration of the application of blockchain and formal verification in mathematical scenarios, based on a new partnership between the two parties.
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.01446+11.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.00917+2.00%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 21:45
Share

Trending News

More

REX Shares’ Solana staking ETF sees $10M inflows, AUM tops $289M for first time

Japan-Based Bitcoin Treasury Company Metaplanet Completes $1.4 Billion IPO! Will It Buy Bitcoin? Here Are the Details

OpenMath goes online, Shentu Chain and Certi join forces to create the first DeSci platform in the field of mathematics

Bitcoin and Monero Rise as MoonBull ($MOBU) Becomes the Top Crypto Presale to Join

Deluthium and Babylon have reached a strategic cooperation to jointly unlock the liquidity of the native BTC chain