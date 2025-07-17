ETHRANSACTION offers cloud mining alternative to speculative crypto trading

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/17 01:06
Cloud
CLOUD$0.17639+34.71%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

As Bitcoin hits $120k, many traders face losses while ETHRANSACTION users earn steady passive income.

Watching the market late at night, heartbeats soaring with the K-line. This is the daily life of retail investors in cryptocurrency trading. When Bitcoin broke through $120,000 and Ethereum fluctuated violently, countless people lost all their money due to leverage liquidation. 

However, a group of “lazy investors” quietly made money: the numbers on their mobile phone screens jumped steadily every day. What’s the secret? The answer is ETHRANSACTION, a cloud mining platform that offers passive income opportunities.

Why investors are flocking to ETHRANSACTION

Traditional cryptocurrency trading is like a casino, and ETHRANSACTION has reshaped the rules, turning fluctuations into daily cash flow. With three core advantages, the platform has become a safe haven for retail and team investors.

Absolutely stable daily income

Regardless of market ups and downs, ETHRANSACTION contracts automatically pay dividends every day. For example:

  • $100 trial contract: $18 profit in 2 days, $9 per day
  • $33,000 advanced contract: daily profit up to $613.8, principal doubled in 40 days

Users do not need to analyze the market, and the profit is credited to the account on time like wages.

Lazy revolution with zero threshold

  • There is no requirement for hardware: Users will not need to manage mining machines or sky-high electricity bills. They can simply rent cloud computing power with one click.
  • 3-step start: Users only need to register, select a contract and wait for profit. There is 24-hour automatic settlement.
  • Mobile first: Users can view profits in real time, withdraw cash at any time, and the interface is simpler than that of a food delivery app.

AI-driven mining hegemony

ETᕼRANSACTION deeply implants artificial intelligence into ASIC mining machines and GPU chips to achieve:

  • Dynamic optimization of computing power, efficiency improvement of 30%.
  • Professional team on duty for operation and management throughout the day, with failure rate close to zero.
  • Intelligent switching of high-return currencies (supporting BTC, ETH, XRP and other 10+ currencies), and the profit will never fall behind.

Green computing power: Making mining environmentally friendly

ETHRANSACTION’s global mines are rewriting the history of high energy consumption:

  • 100% renewable energy power supply: Self-built wind, hydro, and solar power plants, excess power fed back to the city power grid.
  • Carbon neutral certification: Annual carbon reduction of a single mine ≈ 740,000 trees planted.
  • “The mine is not only a computing power center, but also a green energy hub,” states Platform energy architect.

A safer crypto asset fortress than a bank

When hackers ravaged the cryptocurrency field, ETHRANSACTION built an “impossible to break” defense system:

  • Fund insurance: Cooperated with London L&G Insurance Company, user assets are fully insured.
  • Information encryption: McAfee® security system + Cloudflare® protection, 100% zero-accident operation.

The path to wealth in 3 steps

  • Register an account: It takes only 30 seconds to complete; no download required.
  • Choose a contract: Users can opt for a contract from $100 short-term contracts to $570,000 whale plans; flexible matching.
  • Wait for income: The system automatically settles income every 24 hours and arrives on time.

Users can take action now. They can simply sign up and get a $19 experience bonus, and start a zero-cost trial of earning $0.9 a day immediately.

The era of passive income has arrived

When others are struggling on the edge of liquidation, ETHRANSACTION users are drinking coffee and collecting interest. This is an exciting opportunity for both newbies and experienced traders. 

For more information on ETHRANSACTION, visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 640,250 BTC After $27.2M Purchase

Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 640,250 BTC After $27.2M Purchase

Strategy Inc. has expanded its already-massive Bitcoin treasury, acquiring an additional 220 BTC for $27.2 million at an average price of $123,561 per bitcoin during the week of October 6–12. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 640,250 BTC, purchased for an aggregate $47.38 billion at an average price of $74,000 per BTC. The latest accumulation shows Strategy’s continued conviction in Bitcoin as a core treasury reserve asset and follows the company’s ongoing series of equity sales through its At-The-Market (ATM) programs. ATM Programs Fuel Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy funded its most recent Bitcoin purchases using proceeds from its STRF ATM, STRK ATM, and STRD ATM programs. According to the company’s filing, these programs collectively raised around $27.3 million in total notional value during the reporting period. The STRF ATM, tied to Strategy’s 10.00% Series A perpetual strife preferred stock, sold 170,663 STRF shares, generating $19.8 million in net proceeds. Meanwhile, the STRK ATM, associated with its 8.00% Series A perpetual strike preferred stock, brought in $1.7 million from 16,873 shares. The STRD ATM, based on its 10.00% Series A perpetual stride preferred stock, contributed $5.8 million from 68,775 shares. Collectively, these offerings have become key financing vehicles for Strategy’s ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy—mirroring the company’s long-standing practice of converting equity proceeds into digital assets. Strategic Expansion Across Equity Classes Beyond its active ATM programs, Strategy maintains substantial capacity for future issuances. As of October 12, the company had $1.7 billion, $4.1 billion, $20.3 billion, and $15.9 billion available for issuance under its various preferred and common stock classes (STRF, STRD, STRK, and MSTR, respectively). This provides a wide financial runway for further expansion of its Bitcoin reserves, signaling that additional purchases could follow as market conditions evolve. Reinforcing Leadership in the Bitcoin Treasury Space With 640,250 BTC now under management, Strategy remains among the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin—alongside peers such as MicroStrategy and publicly listed digital asset firms adopting similar treasury models. The company’s bold move reflects growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin amid tightening monetary policy and increased regulatory clarity across major markets. By blending creative capital-raising strategies with disciplined accumulation, Strategy continues to redefine how corporations integrate Bitcoin into their balance sheets—cementing its reputation as one of the pioneers in the digital-asset treasury landscape
Bitcoin
BTC$114,356.67+2.68%
Share
CryptoNews2025/10/13 20:21
Share
Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point?

Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point?

Ethereum has just experienced a historic flash crash, losing 20% in a few hours before bouncing back strongly. Crypto whales are massively accumulating, and derivative markets are stabilizing. Should we expect a triumphant return to $4,500? L’article Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
4
4$0.16875+32.99%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 20:05
Share
BitMine increased its holdings by approximately 20 ETH last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.03 million.

BitMine increased its holdings by approximately 20 ETH last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.03 million.

PANews reported on October 13 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed updated data on its cryptocurrency holdings. As of October 12, Eastern Time, the company's holdings included 3,032,188 ETH and 192 Bitcoin. In addition, the company also held Eightco Holdings shares worth US$135 million.
Ethereum
ETH$4,099.52+7.16%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 640,250 BTC After $27.2M Purchase

Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point?

BitMine increased its holdings by approximately 20 ETH last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.03 million.

Last week, listed companies net bought over $31.63 million in BTC, while Metaplanet halted its holdings.

ENDRA Life Sciences plans to raise $14.4 million through a rights offering to bolster its digital asset treasury