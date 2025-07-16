BNB Chain targets speed limit with 150ms finality and 20K TPS ambitions

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/16 23:54
Binance Coin
BNB$1,298.74+6.19%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001298--%

Liquidity follows speed, and BNB Chain is betting big. With a 2026 upgrade targeting stock exchange-level throughput and latency, the network could become the go-to venue for high-volume, institutional-grade DeFi.

In a blog post dated July 16, BNB Chain outlined its roadmap to achieve sub-150 millisecond finality and 20,000+ transactions per second (TPS) for complex operations such as swaps and yield strategies.

The upgrade, slated for 2026, would position the network’s performance closer to Nasdaq’s matching engines than traditional blockchains, a leap enabled by a redesigned virtual machine, parallel execution, and Rust-based infrastructure. The team also revealed that recent optimizations, including a 95% reduction in malicious MEV and $0.01 median gas fees, have already laid the groundwork for this next phase.

The push for near-instant finality is a direct response to the growing influx of institutional liquidity into DeFi, where microseconds can determine trade profitability. While Ethereum battles congestion and Solana faces reliability concerns, BNB Chain is quietly engineering a solution aimed at meeting TradFi’s speed demands without compromising on decentralization.

How BNB Chain is rebuilding the infrastructure layer

According to the blog post, the first half of 2025 marked a foundational shift for BNB Chain. Two major hard forks, Lorentz and Maxwell, reduced block times from 3 seconds to 0.75 seconds and lowered finality to 1.875 seconds, placing the network among a rare group capable of sub-second settlement.

Combined with a 95% drop in malicious MEV and median gas fees of $0.01, these upgrades are deliberate steps toward making decentralized trading as seamless as on centralized exchanges.

The numbers underscore the transformation: 12.4 million daily transactions, $9.3 billion in average daily trading volume, and a record 17.6 million transactions processed in a single day, all without the congestion or fee volatility seen on competing networks.

Now, the team is pushing further. By the end of 2025, BNB Chain plans to increase its block gas limit tenfold, enabling support for up to 5,000 decentralized exchange swaps per second.

To support this, engineers are rebuilding core infrastructure with three key innovations: a Rust-based client derived from Ethereum’s Reth for faster syncing and improved memory efficiency; “super instructions” that batch common smart contract operations; and StateDB optimizations to eliminate redundant data fetches.

But the real paradigm shift is coming in 2026. With a goal of sub-150ms finality and 20,000+ TPS for complex transactions like restaking or structured yield strategies, BNB Chain is aiming to become a Nasdaq-scale settlement layer for DeFi.

Per the blog post, a new virtual machine architecture will support parallel execution, bypassing EVM constraints. Meanwhile, native privacy features and Web2-like onboarding flows are designed to bridge the gap between institutional users and decentralized systems.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 640,250 BTC After $27.2M Purchase

Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 640,250 BTC After $27.2M Purchase

Strategy Inc. has expanded its already-massive Bitcoin treasury, acquiring an additional 220 BTC for $27.2 million at an average price of $123,561 per bitcoin during the week of October 6–12. The company’s total Bitcoin holdings now stand at 640,250 BTC, purchased for an aggregate $47.38 billion at an average price of $74,000 per BTC. The latest accumulation shows Strategy’s continued conviction in Bitcoin as a core treasury reserve asset and follows the company’s ongoing series of equity sales through its At-The-Market (ATM) programs. ATM Programs Fuel Bitcoin Accumulation Strategy funded its most recent Bitcoin purchases using proceeds from its STRF ATM, STRK ATM, and STRD ATM programs. According to the company’s filing, these programs collectively raised around $27.3 million in total notional value during the reporting period. The STRF ATM, tied to Strategy’s 10.00% Series A perpetual strife preferred stock, sold 170,663 STRF shares, generating $19.8 million in net proceeds. Meanwhile, the STRK ATM, associated with its 8.00% Series A perpetual strike preferred stock, brought in $1.7 million from 16,873 shares. The STRD ATM, based on its 10.00% Series A perpetual stride preferred stock, contributed $5.8 million from 68,775 shares. Collectively, these offerings have become key financing vehicles for Strategy’s ongoing Bitcoin accumulation strategy—mirroring the company’s long-standing practice of converting equity proceeds into digital assets. Strategic Expansion Across Equity Classes Beyond its active ATM programs, Strategy maintains substantial capacity for future issuances. As of October 12, the company had $1.7 billion, $4.1 billion, $20.3 billion, and $15.9 billion available for issuance under its various preferred and common stock classes (STRF, STRD, STRK, and MSTR, respectively). This provides a wide financial runway for further expansion of its Bitcoin reserves, signaling that additional purchases could follow as market conditions evolve. Reinforcing Leadership in the Bitcoin Treasury Space With 640,250 BTC now under management, Strategy remains among the world’s largest corporate holders of Bitcoin—alongside peers such as MicroStrategy and publicly listed digital asset firms adopting similar treasury models. The company’s bold move reflects growing institutional confidence in Bitcoin amid tightening monetary policy and increased regulatory clarity across major markets. By blending creative capital-raising strategies with disciplined accumulation, Strategy continues to redefine how corporations integrate Bitcoin into their balance sheets—cementing its reputation as one of the pioneers in the digital-asset treasury landscape
Bitcoin
BTC$115,025.87+3.18%
Share
CryptoNews2025/10/13 20:21
Share
Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point?

Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point?

Ethereum has just experienced a historic flash crash, losing 20% in a few hours before bouncing back strongly. Crypto whales are massively accumulating, and derivative markets are stabilizing. Should we expect a triumphant return to $4,500? L’article Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point? est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
4
4$0.17043+39.37%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/13 20:05
Share
BitMine increased its holdings by approximately 20 ETH last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.03 million.

BitMine increased its holdings by approximately 20 ETH last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.03 million.

PANews reported on October 13 that according to PRNewswire, Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies disclosed updated data on its cryptocurrency holdings. As of October 12, Eastern Time, the company's holdings included 3,032,188 ETH and 192 Bitcoin. In addition, the company also held Eightco Holdings shares worth US$135 million.
Ethereum
ETH$4,152.19+8.88%
Share
PANews2025/10/13 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Strategy Boosts Bitcoin Holdings to 640,250 BTC After $27.2M Purchase

Ethereum Rebounds Toward $4,500 After Flash Crash: A Turning Point?

BitMine increased its holdings by approximately 20 ETH last week, bringing its total Ethereum holdings to 3.03 million.

Last week, listed companies net bought over $31.63 million in BTC, while Metaplanet halted its holdings.

ENDRA Life Sciences plans to raise $14.4 million through a rights offering to bolster its digital asset treasury