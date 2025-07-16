Trump Media & Technology Group applies for AI-related trademarks By: PANews 2025/07/16 21:01

TRUMP $6.345 +7.19% AI $0.08393 +9.14%

PANews reported on July 16 that according to Globenewswire, Trump Media Technology Group applied for trademarks related to artificial intelligence. Trump Media Technology Group, which owns the social media platform Truth Social, the streaming platform Truth+ and the financial technology brand Truth.Fi, announced today that it has applied to register the "Truth Social AI" and "Truth Social AI Search" trademarks, and plans to integrate artificial intelligence functions into Truth Social's iOS and Android applications and web version.